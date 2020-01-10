|
|
Verneta C. Martell-Stabbe
Muskego - (Nee Gezeli) Born to Eternal Life January 9, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Marvin Stabbe. Loving mother of Nadene (Kenneth) Kosek, Scot (Linda) Martell and the late Mike Martell. Further survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS FUNERAL HOME (W173 S7629 Westwood Dr. Muskego) on Tuesday January 14, 2020 from 4 PM until the time of services at 6 PM. Private interment Arlington Park Cemetery
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020