Milwaukee - Found peace August 30, 2019 at age 77.

Beloved sister of Marjorie, Cheryl (Michael) Peterson, Thomas (Kathleen), Glenn, Richard, the late Ronald (Donna), the late Donald, and the late Nancy. Further survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Interment service will be held Wednesday at St. Adalbert's Cemetery chapel (3801 S. 6th St.) at 10:00 AM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019
