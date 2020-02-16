|
Vernice "Vern" C. Hatleli
Greenfield - Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, February 12, 2020, age 95 years. Beloved husband of Esther (nee Hilp). Dear father of Darlene, Virginia, and Vernon and step-father of Floyd (Bonnie) Thames. Loving grandfather of Jonathan (Sandra) Thames and Christopher (Gwendolyn) Thames. Great-grandfather of Matthew, Kayla, Olivia and Emily. Preceded in death by siblings Raymond, Edwin, Merlin, Doris and Evelyn. Son of the late Oscar and Myrtle Hatleli. Also survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. Visitation Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 5PM until time of Funeral Service at 6 PM. Private interment Prairie View Cemetery, Chippewa Falls, WI. Member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church (9th and Highland) Fire Restoration Fund appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 16, 2020