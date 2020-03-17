|
Vernon L. Shelley
Greenfield - 73 years young, went to his happy hunting ground on March 16, 2020. Loving his best friend and wife, Barbara; children Tammy (Dave); Julie (Jeff), Michael (Sue), Kim, Jody (Gary), Peggy (Chuck), Cindy, Kelly, Danny (Mary), and Sando (Sandra). Parents Julia and Jerry Stein. Cherished grandpa to 20 and great-grandpa to 34. Sadly missed by brothers Jeff (Monica) and Jim (Laurel). Preceded in death by brother Delbert Shelley and father Leslie Shelley. Forever remembered by many more relatives and friends.
Vernon proudly served in the U.S. Army.
A Memorial Gathering and Service tentatively set for Friday, May 15. See www.maxsass.com for updates.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020