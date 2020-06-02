Vernon Nelson
Waukesha - Nelson, Vernon of Waukesha, WI Passed away on May 26, 2020 at the age of 93. Lifetime resident of the Milwaukee Area, graduate of Riverside East High School and a graduate of UW-Madison as a Chemist. Vernon also received a Chemistry advanced degree from Marquette University, and then worked 10 years in industrial research followed by 22 years in clinical research. Many students at MATC, UW-Oshkosh and several high schools benefitted from his teaching in his retirement years. Vernon ran in 25 marathons, founding member of Badgerland Striders and a Gold Life Master Bridge player. Vernon volunteered at the YMCA, was an advocate for MADD and a West Allis/West Milwaukee School District board member.Vernon is survived by Joyce, his significant other; children Donald (Barbara), Julia (Dan), Edith (Robin), William and Richard; grandchildren Shanti, Abe, Seth, Ludvig and Ida; step grandchild Christian and a host of relatives and friends. His wife Dolly preceded Vernon in death; parents Nels and Edith Nelson and his brother Grant. The private burial for Vernon will take place on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at Wisconsin Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
