Vernon O. Ziegler
Menomonee Falls - Went home to the Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the age of 91. Devoted husband of Dorothy (nee Ochs). Loving father of Dave (Barbara), Terry (Amy) and Diane (Tim) Sutrick. Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Jacob, Callyn, Kelly, Leah, Halie, Esther, Kristen, Lauren, Adam and Aaron. Dear brother-in-law of Don (Mary Ann) Ochs and George (the late Ruth) Hessenthaler. Further survived by many great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his sisters Laverne and Dorothy.
Visitation will be on Sunday, March 1 from 1:30PM until time of Funeral Service at 2:30PM at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH; W196 N9525 Cross View Way; Menomonee Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Vern's name to the church are greatly appreciated. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at the Matterhaus in Germantown and Allay Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Vern.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020