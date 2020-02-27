Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH
W196 N9525 Cross View Way
Menomonee Falls, WI
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:30 PM
GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH
W196 N9525 Cross View Way
Menomonee Falls, WI
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Ziegler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon O. Ziegler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vernon O. Ziegler Notice
Vernon O. Ziegler

Menomonee Falls - Went home to the Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the age of 91. Devoted husband of Dorothy (nee Ochs). Loving father of Dave (Barbara), Terry (Amy) and Diane (Tim) Sutrick. Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Jacob, Callyn, Kelly, Leah, Halie, Esther, Kristen, Lauren, Adam and Aaron. Dear brother-in-law of Don (Mary Ann) Ochs and George (the late Ruth) Hessenthaler. Further survived by many great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his sisters Laverne and Dorothy.

Visitation will be on Sunday, March 1 from 1:30PM until time of Funeral Service at 2:30PM at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH; W196 N9525 Cross View Way; Menomonee Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Vern's name to the church are greatly appreciated. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at the Matterhaus in Germantown and Allay Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Vern.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline