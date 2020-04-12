Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernyce Rosynek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernyce V. Rosynek

Add a Memory
Vernyce V. Rosynek Notice
Vernyce V. Rosynek

(Nee Hubbard) Passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020, at age 94. Beloved wife of the late Norbert. Also loved by her nephew Dennis (Tina) Szalewski, niece Shirley Koehler, other nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Virgil and Blanche Hubbard, and siblings Howard (the late Aletha) Hubbard and Norma Jean Dresen.

Retired employee of Briggs and Stratton. She was a lover of animals.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Saturday, April 18, from 10-11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Wisconsin Humane Society or the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernyce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline