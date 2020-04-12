|
|
Vernyce V. Rosynek
(Nee Hubbard) Passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020, at age 94. Beloved wife of the late Norbert. Also loved by her nephew Dennis (Tina) Szalewski, niece Shirley Koehler, other nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Virgil and Blanche Hubbard, and siblings Howard (the late Aletha) Hubbard and Norma Jean Dresen.
Retired employee of Briggs and Stratton. She was a lover of animals.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Saturday, April 18, from 10-11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Wisconsin Humane Society or the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020