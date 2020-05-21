Veronica Peeple
Milwaukee - Born 2/14/1962 and left us on 5/18/2020. She is survived by her loving parents Mary Peeple and Robert (Susan) Peeple, sisters Ramona and Constance Peeple, other relatives and friends. She was loved by many and she loved helping others.
Due to the Covid pandemic there are restrictions on gatherings. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 11am-1pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the American Cancer Society in Veronica's name.
Milwaukee - Born 2/14/1962 and left us on 5/18/2020. She is survived by her loving parents Mary Peeple and Robert (Susan) Peeple, sisters Ramona and Constance Peeple, other relatives and friends. She was loved by many and she loved helping others.
Due to the Covid pandemic there are restrictions on gatherings. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 11am-1pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the American Cancer Society in Veronica's name.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 21 to May 27, 2020.