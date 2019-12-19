|
Veronika Becker
Greendale - Born to eternal life December 17, 2019 at the age of 98 years. Preceded in death by her husbands Josef Pfeffer and Josef Becker Sr. Loving stepmother of Stefan (Julie) Venus, Josef Jr. (the late Christine) Becker, and the late Frank Becker. Further survived by other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 28,2019 at 11:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 49th & Wells. Visitation Saturday at Sacred Heart 10:30 am until time of Mass. Private Entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019