Resources
More Obituaries for Veronika Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronika Becker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Veronika Becker Notice
Veronika Becker

Greendale - Born to eternal life December 17, 2019 at the age of 98 years. Preceded in death by her husbands Josef Pfeffer and Josef Becker Sr. Loving stepmother of Stefan (Julie) Venus, Josef Jr. (the late Christine) Becker, and the late Frank Becker. Further survived by other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 28,2019 at 11:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 49th & Wells. Visitation Saturday at Sacred Heart 10:30 am until time of Mass. Private Entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Veronika's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline