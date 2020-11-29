1/
Vickie Miller
1959 - 2020
Vickie Miller

Milwaukee - (nee Turner) Born November 11, 1959. Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, November 19, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Randy for 42 years. Loving mother of Paul (Ashley Lemay). Dear grandmother of Arya. Cherished sister of Charles (Kim) Turner, the late Linda (Scott) Lawrie, Susan (the late Warren) Moeller, and Brenda (the late Harvey) Kralovetz. Dear sister-in-law of Rick (Karen) Miller. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4 PM until time of Funeral Service at 6 PM. Retired employee of Milwaukee Public Schools Food Service. Memorials appreciated to the American Cancer Society or your local food pantry.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
DEC
1
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
