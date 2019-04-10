Services
Brett Funeral Home
2001 West Wisconsin Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53233
(414) 342-0692
Victor Emanuel Tomasello

Victor Emanuel Tomasello Notice
Tomasello, Victor Emanuel Born December 1, 1936. Died Sunday, March 31, 2019. Victor was called home by God so that his dear spirit could rest and rejoice without pain and suffering. He was truly a free spirit who worked hard and traveled all across the United States on his motorcycle. He was a veteran, postal worker, actor, hairdresser, roofer, carpenter and more - Victor could do it all and he did! We will miss him. He is survived by his children; Victor, Joanne, Vincent, Nicholas (Laura) and grandchildren; four brothers, Salvatore (Belle), Richard (Mary Ann), Vincent (Kathy), and Michael (Sally); and four sisters, Marion "Cookie" (Richard) Wallis, Antoinette (the late Don) Kuzminski, Christine (Ernst) Meinhardt, and Lisa Tomasello. He is further survived by many dear nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews and cousins. Dear loved ones of Victor also include Cindy Tomasello and Thava Freedman. May his memory be a blessing. A memorial gathering will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 16 beginning at 11AM with a service at 2PM followed by Military Honors.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
