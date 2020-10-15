Victor F. Markowski
Victor F. Markowski, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Victor was born on April 26, 1931 in Milwaukee, WI to Alex and Lottie (Pietrzak) Markowski. After high school, Victor served in the US Army from 1952-1954 and continued with the Army Reserve until 1960. Victor worked for Sprinkmann Sons Corporation, retiring in 1993. He and his wife Judith owned and operated Crescent Park Resort in Rhinelander, WI and enjoyed wintering in Florida for many years. Victor is preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife of 56 years, Judith; brothers Leo, Steve and John. He is survived by children Tim (Lori), Tom, and Todd (Angela); grandchildren Morgan, Matthew, Sophia
and Olivia; sister Mary Pozarski and countless other relatives and friends. Special thanks to the dedicated staff at Arbor View Assisted Living in Pewaukee who cared for Victor with great respect and compassion. Funeral Mass at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 9306 W. Beloit Rd, on Tuesday, October 20 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
.