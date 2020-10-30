Victor Francis Podlaski
West Allis - Special "Uncle Victor" to many. Passed away on October 27, 2020 at the (young age of 99). Brother of the late Alice (the late Henry) Zremski and the late Edmund (the late Leona) Podlaski. Uncle to Neal (Becky) Zremski, Linda (Bruce) Warren, Paul Podlaski (Jayne) and Dr. Kazimirez J. Zaniewski. Great-uncle to Tammy (Bob) Kelly, Tammy (Guillermo) Salas, Jef Warren and Daniel Podlaski. Godfather of Mary Pratt , Karen Marek ,George Podlaski. Further survived by many other loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Victor was a kind, generous and caring person who was interested in where a person came from. He spent lots of time visiting with "aunts", loved music and concerts, family events and getting together even at short notice. Had a devoted love of Polish heritage and history.
He was a proud member of Polanki- Women's Cultural Club. He enjoyed travel and being up to date with what was going on in the world around him.
Thank you to Dr. V.K. Rao, Dr. Jonathan Treisman and their staffs for their continued compassionate care of Uncle Victor.
He was a lifelong Milwaukee resident and a very happy resident at Village at Manor Park Independent Apartments for the last 3 years. He was a 1939 Pulaski High school graduate , a graduate of Spencerian Business College, World War II Army Veteran (Technical Sgt), a lifelong parishioner of SS Cyril and Methodius Parish R C Church and worked for the Veterans Administration.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice
in his name.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service was held