Skurulsky, Victor J. "Butch" Born to Eternal Life where he was reunited with his beloved wife Patricia (nee Hammel) on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the age of 81 years. Loving father of Deborah Lynn and Rebecca Jean (Robert Jammer). Dear and devoted grandpa of Nicholas. Brother of the late Fritz (the late Dorothy), the late Mary, the late John (Rose), Betty, Gilbert (Nancy) and Kenneth (Corinne). Brother-in-law of the late Earl (Sandi) Hammel, the late John Hammel (Marlene (Robert) Zivens) and William (Peggy) Hammel. Victor was a hard worker who enjoyed life and played as hard as he worked. He was an energetic and successful entrepreneur with business ventures ranging from a kringle bakery to drywall contractor to real estate investor. Victor loved his family, friends, fishing, ancient and Civil War history, reading, movies, cooking, family game night, cards, football, and supported youth sports of all kinds. With his ever-active mind and imagination, Victor was able to problem solve and fix anything. His friendliness, outgoing nature, generosity, quick wit, irreverent sense of humor, and ability to bring joy to all he met will be sorely missed. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 14th at ST. JOHN'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4001 S. 68th St. from 10-11:30 AM with a Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Interment St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church Cemetery.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary