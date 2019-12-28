Resources
Victor M. Grabow Notice
West Allis - Reunited with his beloved wife Bernice (nee Groll) on December 24, 2019, at age 87. He will be missed by his children; Craig (Carol), Diane (Randy) Weishar, Bonnie (Erik) Grabow, LeAnn Rzanca and Sandra Tyner; his brothers Edward (Judy) and Richard (Nancy); 12 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; additional family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandson Joshua Fimreite.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Saturday, January 4, at 12 noon until time of Service at 1PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
