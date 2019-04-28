|
Russell, Victoria A. (Nee Sabagh) Passed away on Easter Sunday at the age of 101. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter, of 55 years, and Brother, Mitchell. Vickie was a loving Mother to Sherry (Dick) Schoenecker, Glenn (Maureen) Russell and Granddaughter, Hana. Vickie graduated from Connecticut College in 1942 with a degree in Business Administration and went on to work as an Aide to a United States Congressman in Washington, DC. Vickie was a joy to be around and will always be remembered by her beautiful smile. A very special Thank You to the staff at St. Camillus for their tender loving care. A private family service was held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019