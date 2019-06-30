Blazek, Victoria "Vicky" (Nee De Angelis) Passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late Arthur James Blazek Sr. Loving mother of Diane (Bill) Marek, Arthur Jr. (Sue) Blazek, and Richard (Kathy) Blazek. Dear grandmother "Grannie" of Denise (Jim) Hmielewski, John (Amy) Marek, Chad (Carla) Blazek, Aaron (Liz) Blazek and Michelle (Matt) Reichold. Great-grandmother of Nicholas and Jake Hmielewski, Charles and Abby Marek, Boden and Milan Blazek, Anah, Christian, Miah and Luke Blazek, Lily, Akyra and Kenji Reichold. Also loved by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Angeline De Angelis, dear sister of the late Anne Salamone and the late brother Carmen De Angelis. Vicky was an active member and officer of Christian Mothers at St. Margaret Mary Parish where she also served as a Eucharistic Minister. She loved working at the monthly fish fries later on becoming the person in charge. Visitation at ST. ANNE'S SALVATORIAN CAMPUS 3800 N. 92nd St. Milwaukee, on Monday, July 1, 2019, 12 Noon - 1 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at 1 PM. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus. Many thanks to all the staff at St. Anne's for the loving care they gave to our mother. Also, thank you to the staff at Heartland Health Care for the additional care they gave our mother for the last few days of her life. She will long be remembered for her feisty, loving and sweet personality, her love of family, her love of cooking and baking and her many achievements and a willingness to help when needed.





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019