Victoria "Vicki" E. Cissa



Milwaukee - Vicki Age 83, of Milwaukee, found eternal peace Friday November 6, 2020. Beloved mother of Albert III (Katie), Alan, Alana (Tom) Magestro, Andrea, and Adriane (Shaun) Fulford. Loving grandmother "Grams" to Albert Blake IV, Nicholas, Alex, Adam, Caden, Cole, Austin and Siena.



Preceded in death by husband Albert Jr. and brother Gregory Ceman.



Visitation Friday Nov. 13, at 10am with mass to follow at St. Agnes Parish, 12801 W. Fairmount Ave., Butler









