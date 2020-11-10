1/
Victoria E. "Vicki" Cissa
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victoria "Vicki" E. Cissa

Milwaukee - Vicki Age 83, of Milwaukee, found eternal peace Friday November 6, 2020. Beloved mother of Albert III (Katie), Alan, Alana (Tom) Magestro, Andrea, and Adriane (Shaun) Fulford. Loving grandmother "Grams" to Albert Blake IV, Nicholas, Alex, Adam, Caden, Cole, Austin and Siena.

Preceded in death by husband Albert Jr. and brother Gregory Ceman.

Visitation Friday Nov. 13, at 10am with mass to follow at St. Agnes Parish, 12801 W. Fairmount Ave., Butler




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved