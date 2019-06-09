Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
7001 West Brown Deer Road
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-9400
Resources
More Obituaries for Victoria Rublein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victoria G. Rublein

Notice Condolences

Victoria G. Rublein Notice
Rublein, Victoria G. (Nee Martin) June 3, 2019. Age 107. Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Fred, and her son and daughter-in-law, Frederick (Donna). Survived by her sons, George (Patricia) and Michael (Jane); her beloved grandchildren, Michelle (Jeffrey) Heinze, April (Thomas) Sandoval, Brian (Louise), Darryl (Mary), Eric (Carol), Jennifer (Joseph) Mioduszewski, John (Sarah), Susanne (Michael Leslie), and Elizabeth. Also survived by her brother, Philip (Janya) Martin, 15 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She had a fulfilling life, much of it as a homemaker but also worked as a secretary, both in a law office and a retail company district office. She devoted most of her life to the well-being of her husband, her children, her grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews. Victoria read a lot, loved bridge and was a good all-around card player (to the occasional annoyance of her kid brother). She had a very good command of the Great American Songbook, which she could sing in tune. She possessed a subtle wit--of which each son was fortunate to receive one-third share. A lovelier, kinder, more generous person never lived. Although her last few years were difficult, she was kept comfortable and for that the family offers sincere thanks to the caregivers and staff of Alexian Village of Milwaukee. A private memorial celebration will be held.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline