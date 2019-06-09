Rublein, Victoria G. (Nee Martin) June 3, 2019. Age 107. Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Fred, and her son and daughter-in-law, Frederick (Donna). Survived by her sons, George (Patricia) and Michael (Jane); her beloved grandchildren, Michelle (Jeffrey) Heinze, April (Thomas) Sandoval, Brian (Louise), Darryl (Mary), Eric (Carol), Jennifer (Joseph) Mioduszewski, John (Sarah), Susanne (Michael Leslie), and Elizabeth. Also survived by her brother, Philip (Janya) Martin, 15 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She had a fulfilling life, much of it as a homemaker but also worked as a secretary, both in a law office and a retail company district office. She devoted most of her life to the well-being of her husband, her children, her grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews. Victoria read a lot, loved bridge and was a good all-around card player (to the occasional annoyance of her kid brother). She had a very good command of the Great American Songbook, which she could sing in tune. She possessed a subtle wit--of which each son was fortunate to receive one-third share. A lovelier, kinder, more generous person never lived. Although her last few years were difficult, she was kept comfortable and for that the family offers sincere thanks to the caregivers and staff of Alexian Village of Milwaukee. A private memorial celebration will be held.





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary