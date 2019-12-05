|
|
Victoria J. Conway (Diges)
Passed away November 25, 2019 in her home at the age of 60 years. Survived by fiancé Douglas Nevels, daughter Kala Conway, granddaughter Iqra Ali Saleem, son-in-law Humayou Saleem, sisters Sue Jahr and Mona Matta and brother Robert Conway. Preceded in death by sister Sandra Pipia.
Memorial Visitation Wednesday, December 11 at the ROZGA WALLOCH FUNERAL HOME from 2:00 - 4:00 PM. Please leave online condolences at the funeral home website.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019