Victoria L. Pelkowski (nee Grezinski)
Friday, December 13, 2019 at age 95. Beloved wife of the late Jerome J. Dearest mother of Mary (Michael) Karolewicz, John (Sandra L.) and Margaret Ann (Richard) Grabowski. Loving grandmother of Veronica, Evan, Teresa and Samuel Karolewicz; Scott N. Pelkowski; Daniel and Matthew Grabowski and Kathleen (John) Ewanowski. Preceded in death by her brother Daniel (Dorothy) Grezinski; sister-in-law Irene (Joseph) Juchniewicz and brothers-in law Ervin (Helen) Pelkowski and Raymond (Irene) Pelkowski. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Mom was truly a woman ahead of her time. A graduate of St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing in the 1940's, she went on to become a head nurse and supervisor, later obtaining a BSN in 1952 from Marquette University to become a nursing instructor for the school. She interrupted her nursing career to marry the man of her dreams and became a mother of three. To ensure the family's security, Mom went to school at Alverno College to get her teaching degree, becoming an elementary school teacher in MPS, ending her teaching career at Story School. A more loving wife, mother, grandmother, auntie and friend will never be found. We will miss you always!
Many thanks to St. Ann's staff for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Ann Rest Home, 2020 S. Muskego Ave., Milwaukee 53204, are deeply appreciated.
Visitation Saturday, Dec. 21 at 9:30 AM at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3100 S. 41st St., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2019