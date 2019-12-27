|
|
Victoria Steffes (nee Glanz)
Glendale - Entered the Fullness of Eternal Life Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Steffes. Loving mother of David (Sandra) Steffes, Daniel (Cynthia) Steffes, Michael Steffes and Susan (William) Braun. Devoted Sister of Rosalie Glanz, B.V.M. Adoring grandmother of Alissa (Jon), Rebecca, Chloe, Madeline, Connor, Spencer, Morgan and Karlee. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Victoria graduated from Holy Angels High School and Marquette University, majoring in Speech Pathology, teaching in several schools during her lifetime. Vickie was known for her quick wit and unwavering faith. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 29, from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Feerick Funeral Home, Shorewood.
On Monday, December 30, eulogies will begin at 9:15 AM. Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 7600 N. Port Washington Rd., Fox Point, corner of Port Washington Rd. and Calumet. Interment will be private at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019