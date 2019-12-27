Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:15 AM
St. Eugene Catholic Church
7600 N. Port Washington Rd.
Fox Point, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Victoria Steffes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victoria (Glanz) Steffes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victoria (Glanz) Steffes Notice
Victoria Steffes (nee Glanz)

Glendale - Entered the Fullness of Eternal Life Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Steffes. Loving mother of David (Sandra) Steffes, Daniel (Cynthia) Steffes, Michael Steffes and Susan (William) Braun. Devoted Sister of Rosalie Glanz, B.V.M. Adoring grandmother of Alissa (Jon), Rebecca, Chloe, Madeline, Connor, Spencer, Morgan and Karlee. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

Victoria graduated from Holy Angels High School and Marquette University, majoring in Speech Pathology, teaching in several schools during her lifetime. Vickie was known for her quick wit and unwavering faith. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 29, from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Feerick Funeral Home, Shorewood.

On Monday, December 30, eulogies will begin at 9:15 AM. Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 7600 N. Port Washington Rd., Fox Point, corner of Port Washington Rd. and Calumet. Interment will be private at Holy Cross Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victoria's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline