Brajkovic, Vidoje Passed away April 23, 2019 at the age of 64 years. Dear husband to the late Rhonda Schuth-Schlender. Beloved father of Alexandra and Vesna. Loving brother of Vidan (Mariana) and Zoran. Further survived by other relatives, nieces, nephews, kumovi and friends here and in Serbia. Funeral services will be held Saturday April 27, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox (S. 51st St. & W. Oklahoma Ave.) Visitation from 11:00 AM until time of services. Interment Good Hope Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019