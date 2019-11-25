Services
St Agnes Congregation-Butler
12801 W Fairmount Ave
Butler, WI 53007
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St Agnes Parish
12801 W Fairmount Ave
Butler, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St Agnes Parish
12801 W Fairmount Ave
Butler, WI
Vilas "Red" Schwartz Notice
Vilas "Red" Schwartz

Pewaukee - Found peace November 23, 2019 at the age of 85. Preceded in death by his son Robert. Loving husband of Anne. Dear father of Catherine (Thomas) Leipzig, John (Mary), Michael (Heidi), Laura (T.J.) Emmer and Steven (Jean). Memorial gathering Friday December 6, 2019 at St Agnes Parish (12801 W Fairmount Ave Butler) from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. For complete notice please visit our web site.

