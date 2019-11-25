|
Vilas "Red" Schwartz
Pewaukee - Found peace November 23, 2019 at the age of 85. Preceded in death by his son Robert. Loving husband of Anne. Dear father of Catherine (Thomas) Leipzig, John (Mary), Michael (Heidi), Laura (T.J.) Emmer and Steven (Jean). Memorial gathering Friday December 6, 2019 at St Agnes Parish (12801 W Fairmount Ave Butler) from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. For complete notice please visit our web site.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019