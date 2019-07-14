|
Cameranesi, Vincent Born to Eternal Life on July 10, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of the late Suzanne (nee Dunlap). Loving father of Tom (Maryann), Julia (Eric) Campbell, Margie (Scott) Valk, Kathleen (Dave) Hlavac, Susan (Cary) Zunft, Barbara (Bruce) Richmond, Vincent (fiancee Angela) and Beth (Tim) Richmond. Proud grandpa "Nonno" of Nicolas, Anna, Brooke, Caitlin, Kinsey, Jordan, Sean, Nathan, Zachary, Daniel, Lauren, Jake, Alec, Abbey, Vince, Sam, Matt, Sarah and Kate. Big Grandpa of Owen, Emelia, Derick and Cora. Vince will be missed by his Tuesday card group and many other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday July 17, 2019 from 9 until 10:45 am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church (6060 W. Loomis Road, Greendale). Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Vince was a prayerful man who was very devoted to God and family. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Vincent de Paul or the Carmelite Sisters of the Divine Heart of Jesus appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019