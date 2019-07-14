Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Cameranesi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Cameranesi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent Cameranesi Notice
Cameranesi, Vincent Born to Eternal Life on July 10, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of the late Suzanne (nee Dunlap). Loving father of Tom (Maryann), Julia (Eric) Campbell, Margie (Scott) Valk, Kathleen (Dave) Hlavac, Susan (Cary) Zunft, Barbara (Bruce) Richmond, Vincent (fiancee Angela) and Beth (Tim) Richmond. Proud grandpa "Nonno" of Nicolas, Anna, Brooke, Caitlin, Kinsey, Jordan, Sean, Nathan, Zachary, Daniel, Lauren, Jake, Alec, Abbey, Vince, Sam, Matt, Sarah and Kate. Big Grandpa of Owen, Emelia, Derick and Cora. Vince will be missed by his Tuesday card group and many other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday July 17, 2019 from 9 until 10:45 am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church (6060 W. Loomis Road, Greendale). Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Vince was a prayerful man who was very devoted to God and family. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Vincent de Paul or the Carmelite Sisters of the Divine Heart of Jesus appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
Download Now
jsonline