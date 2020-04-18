|
Vincent F. Waltenberger
Wind Lake - Passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at age 92. Loving husband of the late Elaine. Dear father of the late Mark Christian and Kurt Vincent(Tina) Waltenberger. Grandfather of Katrina Lee, William Vincent, Holly Rose Blanchard, Meagan Corrine Roselund, and Ethan Richard Roselund. Brother of the late Joseph(the late Marlene), the late John, the late Elizabeth, and the late George(Dorothy). Uncle of John(Kathie), Janice(Mike) Kutchera, Jane(Bill) Muzenski, Vicky Potts, Diane Hyers, and the late Jospeh(Paula) Waltenberger. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Victoria Waltenberger.
Private Services were held and a public memorial will be held at a later date.
Vince worked for many years as a storekeeper at the Oak Creek Power Plant and was a Alderman representing Franklin's 1st District. He had a love for life and enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his grandkids.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020