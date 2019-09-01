|
Vincent J. Popp
Milwaukee - "Vince" "Vinnie"
Born on July 28, 1964 in Milwaukee to Gerald and Barbara Popp and passed away unexpectedly on the sunny morning of August 27, 2019 at the age of 55 years. Vincent attended Victory Elementary and Sholes Junior High and was a 1982 graduate of Pulaski High School.
Beloved husband of Kim Popp (nee Chambasian) for 20 years. Loving son of Barbara and the late Gerald Popp. Dear brother of Jerilyn Budney (Mike Owsianny), Daryl (Dawn) Popp, and Kelly Sue (Greg) Harrison. Son-in-law of Peter and Donna Chambasian. Proud uncle of Maggie and Max Popp, and Alexis Harrison. Nephew, and Godson of Rev. Bruce Hennington, who will be officiating the service. Further survived by brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
With Vincent's fun loving, outgoing personality, he collected and maintained lifelong friends from elementary school through his college years and throughout adulthood. He enjoyed life to the fullest with his family and friends enjoying camping, cooking, and fishing.
His wife and family would like to express their utmost gratitude for the love and support received from these many groups of friends.
Memorial gathering on Saturday, September 7, from 11:00AM - 1:00PM at the funeral home chapel with a service at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Western Racine County Special Olympics appreciated.
"THERE GOES MY HERO"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2019