Vincent J. Scaglione
West Allis - "Jim"
Reunited with his beloved wife Dolores (nee Wegner) on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the age of 84. Loving father of Jeffrey, Steven (Ann) and Gary Scaglione. Loving grandfather of Kaitlyn and Brittany Scaglione. Brother of Mary Friedburger and Barbara (Chuck) Ziegler. Further survived by his grand-puppy Bella, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his brother Joseph and sister Jean.
Vince worked for MPS in the WIAA as a Score Keeper for many years and retired from Wisconsin Electric. The family extends a special thanks to the staff of Village At Manor Park, Meadowmere and Compassus Hospice for all of their care and support.
Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel on Friday, October 11 from 9:30- 10:30 AM. Funeral Service at 10:30 AM. Burial at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Southwestern Wisconsin , 620 S. 76th St., Room 160, Milwaukee WI 53214, would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019