|
|
Vincent J. Sennott
Colgate - Age 87 years. Of Colgate. Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elaine (Nee Metcalf). Loving father of Brenda (Kurt) Nickel, Sandy (Daniel) Jung, Barb Jung and Robert (Sherry) Sennott. Brother of Marion Klingele and Audrey Wesp. Further survived by 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by a brother John Sennott. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, January 2 at the funeral home from 3 PM until time of Memorial Service at 5 PM. Inurnment St. Columba Cemetery, Colgate.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019