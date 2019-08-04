|
Weyker, Vincent J. town of PORT WASHINGTON, WI, Aug. 1, 2019, age 91, beloved husband of the late Sylvia (nee Watry), dear dad of John (Janice) and Randy (Debbie) Weyker, proud grandpa of Jared (Danieli Bianchini) Weyker, Kristina (Mike) Van Roo, Melissa (David) Wollbrink and Eric (Emily Johnson) Weyker, further survived by 6 great-grandchildren, sister Angie Burton, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass 6PM Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. John XXIII Parish-Immaculate Conception Church, 145 W. Church Street, Saukville, WI. Visitation 3-6PM Thursday AT CHURCH prior to Mass. Memorials to the parish appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019