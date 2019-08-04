Services
Poole Funeral Home
203 North Wisconsin Street
Port Washington, WI 53074
(262) 284-4431
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. John XXIII Parish-Immaculate Conception Church
145 W. Church Street
Saukville, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
St. John XXIII Parish-Immaculate Conception Church
145 W. Church Street
Saukville, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Weyker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent J. Weyker


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent J. Weyker Notice
Weyker, Vincent J. town of PORT WASHINGTON, WI, Aug. 1, 2019, age 91, beloved husband of the late Sylvia (nee Watry), dear dad of John (Janice) and Randy (Debbie) Weyker, proud grandpa of Jared (Danieli Bianchini) Weyker, Kristina (Mike) Van Roo, Melissa (David) Wollbrink and Eric (Emily Johnson) Weyker, further survived by 6 great-grandchildren, sister Angie Burton, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass 6PM Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. John XXIII Parish-Immaculate Conception Church, 145 W. Church Street, Saukville, WI. Visitation 3-6PM Thursday AT CHURCH prior to Mass. Memorials to the parish appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline