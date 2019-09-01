Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Popp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent James Popp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Popp, Vincent James "Vince" "Vinnie" Born on July 28, 1964 in Milwaukee to Gerald and Barbara Popp and passed away unexpectedly on the sunny morning of August 27, 2019 at the age of 55 years. Vincent attended Victory Elementary and Sholes Junior High and was a 1982 graduate of Pulaski High School. Beloved husband of Kim Popp (nee Chambasian) for 20 years. Loving son of Barbara and the late Gerald Popp. Dear brother of Jerilyn Budney (Mike Owsianny), Daryl (Dawn) Popp, and Kelly Sue (Greg) Harrison. Son-in-law of Peter and Donna Chambasian. Proud uncle of Maggie and Max Popp, and Alexis Harrison. Nephew, and Godson of Rev. Bruce Hennington, who will be officiating the service. Further survived by brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends. With Vincent's fun loving, outgoing personality, he collected and maintained lifelong friends from elementary school through his college years and throughout adulthood. He enjoyed life to the fullest with his family and friends enjoying camping, cooking, and fishing. His wife and family would like to express their utmost gratitude for the love and support received from these many groups of friends. Memorial gathering on Saturday, September 7, from 11:00AM - 1:00PM at the funeral home chapel with a service at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Western Racine County Special Olympics appreciated. "THERE GOES MY HERO"

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
Download Now
jsonline