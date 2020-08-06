Vincent Joseph Picciolo
Brookfield - June 15, 1943-July 31, 2020
Vince passed peacefully with his children by his side from a brief battle with cancer. He is survived by his children Kathy (Patrick) Prondzinski, Joe Picciolo and Sheri (Michael) Lehmann; his grandchildren Emily, Noah, Joseph, Nicholas and Ben. He is also survived by his brothers Andrew (Mary Ellen) Picciolo and Joseph (Sandy) Picciolo, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Vince was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon (Blanchard) Picciolo, his high school sweetheart; they were married 44 years at her passing. Sharon was the love of his life.
Vince was born at home in West Allis to Mary (LoDuca) and Joseph Picciolo, both deceased. He lived and worked the majority of his life in Brookfield.
Vince was a creative soul artistically and musically. As a boy he painted murals in his family home and created picture window dioramas at Christmas. He met his wife while doing set design for their High School musical at Pius XI High School in Milwaukee. He began his career as a graphic artist and soon after opened his own advertising agency.
Vince was an accomplished drummer, as a young man he played in wedding bands and taught music. Later he discovered a love for Dixieland Jazz and played for years with the North Water Street Tavern Band and the New South Rampart Street Paraders. He loved Dixieland music and it gave him great joy as did playing with many talented Milwaukee musicians.
After his wife's passing he rediscovered painting and could often be seen at local art fairs in the summer showing his watercolors. His painting gave him great satisfaction and was an expression of his love for life. His association with Wauwatosa Artists Workshop and Waukesha Creative Art League were great fun for him and he was continually inspired by the unique and diverse talent of its members.
He loved good food, wine and family and made his own daily bread. He was a man of faith, an avid blood donor, and was always ready to push up his sleeves if you asked.
Vince had a very generous spirit and always put the needs and comforts of others before him to a fault. His daughters will especially miss their daily morning conference calls with him where he addressed the politics and culture of the day and receiving his grandchildren updates.
The current state of our country weighed upon him heavily and he had great concern for the future. On any day you could hear him say, "…the sad part about it is, socialism is not the answer, and young people do not know history…"
He will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Due to social distancing and compromised immunity of some family members, a public memorial will not be held at this time. The family invites you to use the link below to take a look back upon his life and loves. The video was thoughtfully and lovingly prepared by his son. https://vimeo.com/444941851