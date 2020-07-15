Vincent L. LefaivrePewaukee - Passed away surrounded by the love and warmth of his family on July 10, 2020, at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Diane (nee Janiszewski) Lefaivre for 63 years. Loving father of Kathy (Scott) Golembiewski and David (Marilyn) Lefaivre. Proud grandpa of Adam Paulke, Alisha (Aaron) Spencer, Andrew (Katie) Lefaivre, Peter (Maria) Lefaivre and Clare Lefaivre. Dear great-grandfather of Jasmin, Andy, Tommy and Vincent. Also remembered by other relatives and friends.Vince was very proud of his family. He loved to brag about his long, wonderful marriage and his amazing children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and all their successes. May his stories live forever in our hearts.A special thank you to all the staff at Waukesha Memorial Hospital for their loving care.Memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 21, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, from 11 AM-12:45 PM followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 1 PM. Interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, Cudahy. In lieu of flowers, please do a random act of kindness in Vince's honor.