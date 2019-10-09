|
Vincent Scarpace
Age 71 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 8, 2019. He is survived by his children Carey,Ericka (Nate) Foster, Michael (Heather), Patrick, Andrew and Logan Scarpace, his sister Dianne Scarpace and his grandchildren William and Emily Foster. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Helen Scarpace, his daughter Lauren Scarpace and Maura Werts. He was eagerly awaiting the arrival of his new grandson. Private services are being held at his final resting place at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019