Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Scarpace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Scarpace

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent Scarpace Notice
Vincent Scarpace

Age 71 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 8, 2019. He is survived by his children Carey,Ericka (Nate) Foster, Michael (Heather), Patrick, Andrew and Logan Scarpace, his sister Dianne Scarpace and his grandchildren William and Emily Foster. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Helen Scarpace, his daughter Lauren Scarpace and Maura Werts. He was eagerly awaiting the arrival of his new grandson. Private services are being held at his final resting place at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline