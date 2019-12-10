Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Wierl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Wierl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent Wierl Notice
Vincent Wierl

Passed peacefully on December 9, 2019 at the age of 90. Loving husband of the late Katie. Beloved father of Teresa (Steven) Wierl-Newbauer and Gregory Wierl. Proud grandpa of Steven (Kym) and Maggie (Vince). Great-grandpa of Hunter. Brother of Joan (the late Don) and John (Lois). Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Friday December 13, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, W220 N6588 Town Line Rd. in Menomonee Falls, from 9am until Mass of Christian Burial is celebrated at 11am. Burial to follow at the church cemetery.

Vincent retired from Harley Davidson after 29 years of service.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline