Vincent Wierl
Passed peacefully on December 9, 2019 at the age of 90. Loving husband of the late Katie. Beloved father of Teresa (Steven) Wierl-Newbauer and Gregory Wierl. Proud grandpa of Steven (Kym) and Maggie (Vince). Great-grandpa of Hunter. Brother of Joan (the late Don) and John (Lois). Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Friday December 13, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, W220 N6588 Town Line Rd. in Menomonee Falls, from 9am until Mass of Christian Burial is celebrated at 11am. Burial to follow at the church cemetery.
Vincent retired from Harley Davidson after 29 years of service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019