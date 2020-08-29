1/1
Vincent William (Sean, Dicky) Dixon III
Vincent William Dixon III

Vincent (Sean, Dicky) William Dixon III, age 53, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at home. He was born December 23,1966 in Pittsburgh, PA to Vincent William Dixon II and Georganne (Berard) Dixon. Sean was a graduate of Watchung High School, NJ and attended East Carolina University. He married Peggy (Moylan) Dixon July 1, 1995 in Merton, WI and had two sons Tanner and Riley. He was caring, smart, funny, dry witted, warm and generous. Sean is survived by his wife and sons, brother Adam Dixon and sister Andrea Iravani; plus aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many in-laws, who all loved him and will deeply miss his warmth.

Click link for additional information:

https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/SeanDixon/




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
