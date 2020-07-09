Viola A. MaigatterMilwaukee - (nee Andersen) Born to Eternal Life June 30, 2020 at the age of 104 years. Beloved wife of the late Neil. Loving mother of Susan (David) Hanna, the late Ellen Weber and Carol (Paul) Dardis. Mother-in-law of Mike (Jean) Weber. Grandmother to 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers Memorial Masses would be appreciated.Visitation at the Rozga-Walloch Chapel Wednesday, July 8 from 9:30-10:15 AM then to ST. ROMAN CHURCH (1810 W. Bolivar Ave) for the celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.