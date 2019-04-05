Resources
More Obituaries for Viola Pook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Viola A. "Vi" Pook

Notice Condolences Flowers

Viola A. "Vi" Pook Notice
Pook, Viola A. "Vi" (nee Bowersox) Born to eternal life on April 3, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Jerome. Loving mother of William "Bill" (Beverly) of Las Vegas, NV, Steven (Nicole) of Grand Rapids, MI, David (Lisa), Michael "Mike" and John (Michelle). Dear grandma of Ryan (Kelly), Magdalene (Christopher) Rasmussen, Alex, Katherine, Mae, Benjamin, Larissa, Nicholas (Caitlin), Matthew, Joshua (Ashley), Jenifer (James) Fuchs, Michael "Jerry", Kevin and Cassidy. Proud great grandma of Liam. Further survived by other relatives and many dear friends. Visitation on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 4:30 PM until the time of Prayer Service at 7 PM. Visitation on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Peace United Methodist Church, 12860 W. North Avenue, Brookfield from 9 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 10 AM. Burial to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Vi lived a long and happy life. She was heavily involved in her community, shepherding five boys through Wauwatosa West High School. She was a long-time member of Kavkaz Russian Dancers, enjoyed performing with the Golden Hawaiian Dancers and actively participated in Peace United Methodist Church as a Sunday school teacher, youth leader, choir member, and Young at Hearts leader. Later in life she started a new career as an activities director. Her guitar and sing-a-long programs brought joy to many nursing home residents. She was a feisty Irish woman who loved her apartment and friends at Village at Manor Park, ushering at the Marcus Center and playing poker on Tuesday nights. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.