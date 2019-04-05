|
|
Pook, Viola A. "Vi" (nee Bowersox) Born to eternal life on April 3, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Jerome. Loving mother of William "Bill" (Beverly) of Las Vegas, NV, Steven (Nicole) of Grand Rapids, MI, David (Lisa), Michael "Mike" and John (Michelle). Dear grandma of Ryan (Kelly), Magdalene (Christopher) Rasmussen, Alex, Katherine, Mae, Benjamin, Larissa, Nicholas (Caitlin), Matthew, Joshua (Ashley), Jenifer (James) Fuchs, Michael "Jerry", Kevin and Cassidy. Proud great grandma of Liam. Further survived by other relatives and many dear friends. Visitation on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 4:30 PM until the time of Prayer Service at 7 PM. Visitation on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Peace United Methodist Church, 12860 W. North Avenue, Brookfield from 9 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 10 AM. Burial to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Vi lived a long and happy life. She was heavily involved in her community, shepherding five boys through Wauwatosa West High School. She was a long-time member of Kavkaz Russian Dancers, enjoyed performing with the Golden Hawaiian Dancers and actively participated in Peace United Methodist Church as a Sunday school teacher, youth leader, choir member, and Young at Hearts leader. Later in life she started a new career as an activities director. Her guitar and sing-a-long programs brought joy to many nursing home residents. She was a feisty Irish woman who loved her apartment and friends at Village at Manor Park, ushering at the Marcus Center and playing poker on Tuesday nights. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2019