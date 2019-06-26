|
|
Hanke, Viola "Vi" E. (Nee Hauck) 95, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at New Perspectives in West Bend. Viola was born on January 1, 1924 in Richardton, North Dakota to Baltazer and Amalia (nee Dick) Hauck. Viola married Howard Hanke on April 3, 1948 in Milwaukee. Vi loved playing the guitar and the harpsicord, singing and dancing, golf, crocheting and shelling in Florida every day. She loved to play cards (wink wink)! Viola is survived by her children Sandy Miller, Rick (Linda), Cheryl Harmon; 6 grandchildren Jon Miller, Lisa (Shawn) Stubing, Chris (fiance Ashley Trappe), Jamie Beno, Scott (Jamie) Harmon, Trent Harmon; 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren and her sister-in-law Jean (Dick) Lewis. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Viola is preceded in death by her loving husband, Howard, her parents, her son-in-law Ernie Harmon and 14 siblings. A Memorial Service will be at 11:00AM on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Holy Cross Cemetery (7301 West Nash Street, Milwaukee, WI 53216). Visitation will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in the West Chapel on Saturday, June 29 from 10:00AM until 10:45AM. Entombment will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the (P.O. Box 902 Pewaukee, WI 53072-0902). A special thank you to the staff of New Perspectives and Heartland Hospice. The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2019