Viola "Vi" G. Schmidt
Gulf Breeze - Nee Grebler, (age 91) passed away peacefully at her home in Gulf Breeze, Florida on October 8, 2019, in the company of her family, her caregivers, and favorite cocker spaniel.
For 60 years, Vi was the devoted wife of Robert A. Schmidt, M.D., who survives her and who, with her support, practiced medicine in Milwaukee and Racine for more than 37 years.
She is survived by her loving children, Janet Louise Schmidt, Esq., of Washington, D.C. and Ocean View, Delaware, and John Joseph Schmidt, of Gulf Breeze, Florida. Her beloved daughter, Roberta Marie Schmidt, predeceased her in 1982.
Vi was proud to be a graduate of Holy Angels Academy and Marquette University, at a time when few women went on to college. Before moving to Florida, she resided with her family in Elm Grove and then Pewaukee Lake.
Vi was loved by all those whose lives she touched.
Deepest thanks are offered to Vi's dedicated caregivers, Shanicka Hill, Kaneisha Dukes, and Ruth Proctor, who were like family to her.
Visitation at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7301 W. Nash Street, on Fri. October, 18, 2019 11AM-12PM. Funeral Service at 12PM, with interment to follow.
In lieu of flowers or donations, prayers for Vi will be much appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019