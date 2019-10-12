Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
7301 W. Nash Street
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
7301 W. Nash Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Viola Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Viola G. "Vi" Schmidt

Add a Memory
Viola G. "Vi" Schmidt Notice
Viola "Vi" G. Schmidt

Gulf Breeze - Nee Grebler, (age 91) passed away peacefully at her home in Gulf Breeze, Florida on October 8, 2019, in the company of her family, her caregivers, and favorite cocker spaniel.

For 60 years, Vi was the devoted wife of Robert A. Schmidt, M.D., who survives her and who, with her support, practiced medicine in Milwaukee and Racine for more than 37 years.

She is survived by her loving children, Janet Louise Schmidt, Esq., of Washington, D.C. and Ocean View, Delaware, and John Joseph Schmidt, of Gulf Breeze, Florida. Her beloved daughter, Roberta Marie Schmidt, predeceased her in 1982.

Vi was proud to be a graduate of Holy Angels Academy and Marquette University, at a time when few women went on to college. Before moving to Florida, she resided with her family in Elm Grove and then Pewaukee Lake.

Vi was loved by all those whose lives she touched.

Deepest thanks are offered to Vi's dedicated caregivers, Shanicka Hill, Kaneisha Dukes, and Ruth Proctor, who were like family to her.

Visitation at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7301 W. Nash Street, on Fri. October, 18, 2019 11AM-12PM. Funeral Service at 12PM, with interment to follow.

In lieu of flowers or donations, prayers for Vi will be much appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Viola's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline