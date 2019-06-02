|
Alexander, Viola Mae Viola Mae (Hartje) Alexander, aged 91 of Sun Prairie, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born to the late August Christian Hartje and Lottie Ellen (Myers) Hartje on November 3, 1927 at their farm in Leaf River, Illinois. After graduating high school in Leaf River, she and her best friend Jeanette (Mayer) Griesman moved to Rockford to attend secretarial school. While working at Pioneer Life Insurance, Vi met the love of her life, Glenn C. Alexander. They married in Rockford on July 12, 1952. Vi was a long time resident of Brookfield, WI and Rockford, IL, having recently moved to the Madison WI area to be near family. Vi was a dedicated Master Gardener. Her view of life was to "bloom where you are planted"-a reflection of her decision to thrive no matter the adversity or situation. She had the ability to gather people together; to make others feel welcome. Vi lived her life in gratitude and inspired kindness in others. To know Vi was to become a better person. Vi was also preceded in death by her beloved husband Glenn, her brothers Milford, Walter, and Elmer (Doris Toll), and her step granddaughter Debra Eisenberg. She is survived by her daughters Cheryl (Todd) DeMars, and Karen (Frank Buress) Alexander, grandchildren Brian (Fiancee Lauren Ruhnke) Eisenberg and Diana (Brent Lehman) Eisenberg, step grandsons Eric (Shelley) Eisenberg and David (Kaela Wohl) Eisenberg, and step great grandchildren Aidan and Alex Eisenberg, and Ivy and Simon Eisenberg. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Agrace Hospice, the UW-Health Geriatrics Clinic and the many wonderful friends and staff members at New Perspectives Senior Living. A Celebration of Life will be held for Vi at New Perspectives Senior Living on Sunday, June 23rd from 1-4 pm. Vi loved nothing more than babies and animals. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials you make be directed to Heartland Farm Sanctuary P.O. Box 45746 Madison, WI 53744 https://heartlandfarmsanctuary.org/what-is-heartland/. Their mission is to provide care for farm animals in need, nurture people through the human-animal bond, and foster respect and kindness toward animals and each other.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019