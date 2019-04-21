Services
Evert-Luko Funeral Home
170 Warren Avenue
Hartland, WI 53029
(262) 367-2156
Viola Marie McCarthy

McCarthy, Viola Marie (Nee Lacey) Formerly of the Town of Oconomowoc, WI and McAllen, TX passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the age of 99 years. Survived by her children: the late John (Suzanne), Daniel (Darlene), the late Donald "Babe" (the late Flora), the late Nancy, Terrence (Patricia), James, Ronald (Patricia), Dennis (Susan), Geoffrey (Dawn), Keven, and Tracy (Kathie Froemming). Further survived by her sisters Geri and Vivien and brother Norman as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by her husband of 76 years Donald "Jack" and brothers Eston "Bud", Verner, Harris, Harley, and sisters Violet and Venna "Benny". A very special thanks to the nurses and CNAs at the Virginia Health and Rehabilitation Center in Waukesha, WI for the care, compassion and humor given to our mom in her last years. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019
