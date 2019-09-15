Services
Immaculate Conception Chr
145 W Church St
Saukville, WI 53080
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. John XXIII Parish -Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
140 West Church Street
Saukville, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
St. John XXIII Parish -Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
140 West Church Street
Saukville, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Viola Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Viola Meyer


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Viola Meyer Notice
Viola Meyer

Saukville - Our beautiful mother, Viola, passed away peacefully into the arms of God on September 9, 2019. She was surrounded by the love of her three daughters. Viola was an incredibly kind, warm, and thoughtful person who always put others' needs before her own. Her energy and love of life radiated to all who knew her throughout her 93 years.

Viola was born in Saukville on June 13, 1926 to John and Catherine (nee Kimla) Schuh. She married Ray Meyer on September 11, 1948 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Saukville and they were happily married for 55 years until his death in 2004. A lifelong resident of Saukville, Viola lived for 85 years within 2 blocks of her birthplace. For many years Viola cared for her parents who lived next door, while also raising her family. In 2001, she was named Saukville Citizen of the Year. She was a talented musician who played both the piano and the accordion by ear and passed on her love of music to her daughters.

Viola is survived by her three daughters: Jan (Jim) Thompson, Marilyn (Tom) Carroll, and Barbara (Lee) Daavettila, four grandchildren, Sarah, Maureen, Ian and Nathan, and one great-grandchild, Edison. She is further survived by sister-in-law Madelyn Meyer, nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends. Viola was preceded in death by her husband Ray, her brother Wilfred Schuh, and her sister Katherine Schuh.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at St. John XXIII Parish -Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 140 West Church Street Saukville, WI 53080 at 6:00 PM. Father Don Zerkel will preside. The family will receive visitors from 3:00 PM until the time of Mass at 6:00 PM. Viola will be laid to rest next to her husband Ray at St. Mary's Cemetery in Saukville. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John XXIII Parish, Saukville Food Pantry and Saukville Area Historical Society are appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Lawlis Family Hospice at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Ozaukee for their wonderful, compassionate care.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Viola's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline