Viola Meyer
Saukville - Our beautiful mother, Viola, passed away peacefully into the arms of God on September 9, 2019. She was surrounded by the love of her three daughters. Viola was an incredibly kind, warm, and thoughtful person who always put others' needs before her own. Her energy and love of life radiated to all who knew her throughout her 93 years.
Viola was born in Saukville on June 13, 1926 to John and Catherine (nee Kimla) Schuh. She married Ray Meyer on September 11, 1948 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Saukville and they were happily married for 55 years until his death in 2004. A lifelong resident of Saukville, Viola lived for 85 years within 2 blocks of her birthplace. For many years Viola cared for her parents who lived next door, while also raising her family. In 2001, she was named Saukville Citizen of the Year. She was a talented musician who played both the piano and the accordion by ear and passed on her love of music to her daughters.
Viola is survived by her three daughters: Jan (Jim) Thompson, Marilyn (Tom) Carroll, and Barbara (Lee) Daavettila, four grandchildren, Sarah, Maureen, Ian and Nathan, and one great-grandchild, Edison. She is further survived by sister-in-law Madelyn Meyer, nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends. Viola was preceded in death by her husband Ray, her brother Wilfred Schuh, and her sister Katherine Schuh.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at St. John XXIII Parish -Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 140 West Church Street Saukville, WI 53080 at 6:00 PM. Father Don Zerkel will preside. The family will receive visitors from 3:00 PM until the time of Mass at 6:00 PM. Viola will be laid to rest next to her husband Ray at St. Mary's Cemetery in Saukville. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John XXIII Parish, Saukville Food Pantry and Saukville Area Historical Society are appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Lawlis Family Hospice at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Ozaukee for their wonderful, compassionate care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019