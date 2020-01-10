Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
ST. MARTINI LUTHERAN CHURCH
1500 S. Cesar E. Chavez Dr."16th St
Viola P. (Wolffersdorff) Neumann

Viola P. (Wolffersdorff) Neumann Notice
Viola P. Neumann (Nee Wolffersdorff)

Called home to the Lord on Thursday, January 9th, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Otto. Dear mother of Lynn (Eric) Lenz, Jill (Jeff) Kobin and Brent Neumann. Loving grandmother of Erin (Joe), the late Jessie (Jeremy), Lindsey (Austin), Benjamin, Emily, and Austin (Fiancée Jennifer). Proud gigi of Charlie, Henry, Elyana, Valerie, Elias, and Elliott. Sister of the late George and the late Gilbert (the late Lillian) Wolffersdorff. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16th, 2020 at ST. MARTINI LUTHERAN CHURCH (1500 S. Cesar E. Chavez Dr."16th St.") from 10am until the time of service at NOON. Private family interment at Arlington Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Martini Lutheran Church appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
jsonline