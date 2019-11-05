Services
Max A Sass & Sons Westwood Chapel
W173 S7629 Westwood Drive
Muskego, WI 53150
(262) 679-1560
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Westwood Chapel
W173 S7629 Westwood Drive
Muskego, WI 53150
Vigil
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
5:30 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Westwood Chapel
W173 S7629 Westwood Drive
Muskego, WI 53150
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
ST. LUKE CATHOLIC CHURCH
18000 W. Greenfield Ave.
Brookfield, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. LUKE CATHOLIC CHURCH
18000 W. Greenfield Ave
Brookfield, WI
Viola R. Kies

Viola R. Kies Notice
Viola R. Kies

New Berlin - (Nee Rossbach). Found peace on November 2, 2019 at the age of 87. Cherished Wife of the late Michael J. Kies. Loving Mother of Debra (Shawn) Sromalla, Patricia, Peter (Karla), the late John, and Kristen. Proud Grandma of Sarah (Matt), Dale (fiance Lexie), Ben, Eddie, and Kristen (Cem). Great-Gramma of Camryn, Kyle, and Amber. Further survived by loved brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Westwood Chapel on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 3-6PM with a Vigil Service at 5:30PM. Additional visitation will be held at ST. LUKE CATHOLIC CHURCH (18000 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield) on Monday, Nov. 11 from 10-10:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Interment to follow at Highland Memorial Park.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
