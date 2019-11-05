|
|
Viola R. Kies
New Berlin - (Nee Rossbach). Found peace on November 2, 2019 at the age of 87. Cherished Wife of the late Michael J. Kies. Loving Mother of Debra (Shawn) Sromalla, Patricia, Peter (Karla), the late John, and Kristen. Proud Grandma of Sarah (Matt), Dale (fiance Lexie), Ben, Eddie, and Kristen (Cem). Great-Gramma of Camryn, Kyle, and Amber. Further survived by loved brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Westwood Chapel on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 3-6PM with a Vigil Service at 5:30PM. Additional visitation will be held at ST. LUKE CATHOLIC CHURCH (18000 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield) on Monday, Nov. 11 from 10-10:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Interment to follow at Highland Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019