Violet E. "Vi" Baumgart

Violet E. "Vi" Baumgart Notice
Baumgart, Violet E. "Vi" Born to eternal life Sunday, April 14, 2019, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Elmer. Loving mother of Tom (Chris) Baumgart, David (Joan) Baumgart and the late Paul Baumgart. Proud grandmother of Andy (Fiance Amanda), Dan, Aaron and Gary. Great grandmother of Katelyn. Sister-in-law of Norma Mlinar. Preceded in death by brothers-in-law Earl (Eunice) Baumgart and Norman (Evelyn) Baumgart. Also loved by cousins; Richard, Gerald and Darwin Pahl, other relatives and friends. Graduated from Riverside High School. Worked as a quality control technician on bomber parts during WWII. Visitation at LUTHER MANOR, FAITH AND EDUCATION BUILDING CHAPEL, 4545 N. 92nd St., Saturday, April 20, 130-230 PM. Service 230 PM. Private burial Wisconsin Memorial. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019
