Violet G. Darland-DabelMilwaukee - (nee Heizler) Passed away peacefully at her home on September 10, 2020 at 87. Beloved mother of Kellyann (Marc) Dorava. Cherished grandmother of Anthoni, Nathan, Jerome and Amelia. Proceeded in death by her husband Robert and son RJ. She will be deeply missed by her family. She was the family matriarch and guiding light. Always showing love and support. Her greatest joys were her grandchildren, going to the casino and spending time with family.A Memorial Celebration of Violet's life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 2 PM until time of Service at 4 PM.